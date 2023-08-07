Gloster Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 162.04 crore, down 9.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.04 crore in June 2023 down 9.49% from Rs. 179.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.99 crore in June 2023 down 33.24% from Rs. 16.47 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.01 crore in June 2023 down 22.32% from Rs. 30.91 crore in June 2022.

Gloster EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 30.10 in June 2022.

Gloster shares closed at 729.35 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.16% returns over the last 6 months and 26.15% over the last 12 months.