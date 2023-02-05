Gloster Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.19 crore, down 12.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.19 crore in December 2022 down 12.77% from Rs. 181.35 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.45 crore in December 2022 down 42.4% from Rs. 21.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.86 crore in December 2022 down 32.39% from Rs. 38.25 crore in December 2021.

Gloster EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 39.52 in December 2021.

