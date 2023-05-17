English
    GlaxoSmithKline Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 782.16 crore, down 1.23% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 782.16 crore in March 2023 down 1.23% from Rs. 791.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.48 crore in March 2023 down 89.2% from Rs. 1,217.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.73 crore in March 2023 up 1.23% from Rs. 192.36 crore in March 2022.

    GlaxoSmithKline EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 71.89 in March 2022.

    GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,289.55 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.89% returns over the last 6 months and -15.20% over the last 12 months.

    GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations782.16799.11791.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations782.16799.11791.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials95.7043.12133.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods177.79124.62184.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks69.34114.7718.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost148.84152.99140.04
    Depreciation17.1816.4115.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses123.73135.81142.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax149.58211.39158.07
    Other Income27.9723.6018.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax177.55234.99177.01
    Interest0.650.090.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax176.90234.90176.74
    Exceptional Items10.40-11.3729.50
    P/L Before Tax187.30223.53206.24
    Tax55.8259.50262.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities131.48164.03-55.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----1,273.71
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period131.48164.031,217.84
    Equity Share Capital169.41169.41169.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.289.6871.89
    Diluted EPS7.779.6871.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.289.6871.89
    Diluted EPS7.779.6871.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 06:40 pm