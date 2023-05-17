GlaxoSmithKline Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 782.16 crore, down 1.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 782.16 crore in March 2023 down 1.23% from Rs. 791.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.48 crore in March 2023 down 89.2% from Rs. 1,217.84 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.73 crore in March 2023 up 1.23% from Rs. 192.36 crore in March 2022.

GlaxoSmithKline EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 71.89 in March 2022.

GlaxoSmithKline shares closed at 1,289.55 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.89% returns over the last 6 months and -15.20% over the last 12 months.