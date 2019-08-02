GlaxoSmith Con Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,194.32 crore, up 7.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,194.32 crore in June 2019 up 7.87% from Rs. 1,107.14 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 248.08 crore in June 2019 up 23.77% from Rs. 200.44 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 406.98 crore in June 2019 up 24.56% from Rs. 326.74 crore in June 2018.

GlaxoSmith Con EPS has increased to Rs. 58.98 in June 2019 from Rs. 47.66 in June 2018.

GlaxoSmith Con shares closed at 7,378.60 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.50% returns over the last 6 months and 12.96% over the last 12 months.