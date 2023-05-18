Gland Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 785.01 crore, down 28.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 785.01 crore in March 2023 down 28.83% from Rs. 1,103.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.68 crore in March 2023 down 72.48% from Rs. 285.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.36 crore in March 2023 down 49.86% from Rs. 413.60 crore in March 2022.

Gland EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.40 in March 2022.

Gland shares closed at 1,338.70 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -22.84% returns over the last 6 months and -56.88% over the last 12 months.