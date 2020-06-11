Genus Power Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 248.29 crore, down 17.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.29 crore in March 2020 down 17.64% from Rs. 301.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.40 crore in March 2020 down 0.76% from Rs. 22.57 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.61 crore in March 2020 up 2.41% from Rs. 43.56 crore in March 2019.

Genus Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2019.

Genus Power shares closed at 18.70 on June 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.87% returns over the last 6 months and -29.30% over the last 12 months.