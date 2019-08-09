Garware Poly Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 251.46 crore, up 8.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.46 crore in June 2019 up 8.9% from Rs. 230.90 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.09 crore in June 2019 up 28.15% from Rs. 21.14 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.21 crore in June 2019 up 27.64% from Rs. 40.12 crore in June 2018.

Garware Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 11.66 in June 2019 from Rs. 9.10 in June 2018.

Garware Poly shares closed at 222.55 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 6.64% returns over the last 6 months and 27.39% over the last 12 months.