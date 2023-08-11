Ganga Forging Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.86 crore, up 29.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.86 crore in June 2023 up 29.2% from Rs. 7.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 5.49% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in June 2023 up 52.94% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

Ganga Forging EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Ganga Forging shares closed at 6.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 46.34% returns over the last 6 months and -8.40% over the last 12 months.