    Ganesha Ecosph Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.56 crore, down 5.37% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesha Ecosphere are:

    Net Sales at Rs 272.56 crore in December 2022 down 5.37% from Rs. 288.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.11 crore in December 2022 up 28.51% from Rs. 16.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.21 crore in December 2022 up 20.76% from Rs. 32.47 crore in December 2021.

    Ganesha Ecosphere
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations272.56312.94288.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations272.56312.94288.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials190.59183.39174.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.176.914.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.2518.038.39
    Power & Fuel--26.58--
    Employees Cost17.6615.9815.38
    Depreciation6.846.687.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.3427.1253.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2228.2524.21
    Other Income7.161.801.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.3730.0525.29
    Interest4.123.472.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.2526.5822.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.2526.5822.71
    Tax7.146.886.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.1119.7016.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.1119.7016.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.1119.7016.43
    Equity Share Capital21.8321.8321.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.699.017.53
    Diluted EPS9.699.017.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.699.017.53
    Diluted EPS9.699.017.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
