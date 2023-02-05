Ganesha Ecosph Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 272.56 crore, down 5.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 272.56 crore in December 2022 down 5.37% from Rs. 288.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.11 crore in December 2022 up 28.51% from Rs. 16.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.21 crore in December 2022 up 20.76% from Rs. 32.47 crore in December 2021.

Ganesha Ecosph EPS has increased to Rs. 9.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.53 in December 2021.

