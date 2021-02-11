Ganesh Housing Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 58.22 crore, up 27.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.22 crore in December 2020 up 27.75% from Rs. 45.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.08 crore in December 2020 down 26.99% from Rs. 27.62 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2020 down 58.97% from Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2019.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 43.50 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.11% returns over the last 6 months and 16.00% over the last 12 months.