Ganesh Housing Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 58.22 crore, up 27.75% Y-o-Y
February 11, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 58.22 crore in December 2020 up 27.75% from Rs. 45.58 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.08 crore in December 2020 down 26.99% from Rs. 27.62 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2020 down 58.97% from Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2019.
Ganesh Housing shares closed at 43.50 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.11% returns over the last 6 months and 16.00% over the last 12 months.
|Ganesh Housing Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|58.22
|14.38
|45.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|58.22
|14.38
|45.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.84
|0.31
|3.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|73.37
|15.79
|40.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.08
|2.39
|3.88
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.40
|0.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.28
|5.12
|7.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.81
|-9.63
|-10.28
|Other Income
|9.55
|0.23
|0.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.26
|-9.40
|-9.86
|Interest
|19.33
|22.46
|23.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-34.59
|-31.86
|-33.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-34.59
|-31.86
|-33.64
|Tax
|0.49
|-8.02
|-6.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-35.09
|-23.84
|-27.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-35.09
|-23.84
|-27.17
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|-0.45
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-35.08
|-23.83
|-27.62
|Equity Share Capital
|49.23
|49.23
|49.23
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.13
|-4.84
|-5.52
|Diluted EPS
|-7.13
|-4.84
|-5.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.13
|-4.84
|-5.52
|Diluted EPS
|-7.13
|-4.84
|-5.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited