MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ganesh Housing Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 58.22 crore, up 27.75% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 02:12 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ganesh Housing Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.22 crore in December 2020 up 27.75% from Rs. 45.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 35.08 crore in December 2020 down 26.99% from Rs. 27.62 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.80 crore in December 2020 down 58.97% from Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2019.

Ganesh Housing shares closed at 43.50 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.11% returns over the last 6 months and 16.00% over the last 12 months.

Close
Ganesh Housing Corporation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations58.2214.3845.58
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations58.2214.3845.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.840.313.51
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks73.3715.7940.22
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.082.393.88
Depreciation0.460.400.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.285.127.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-24.81-9.63-10.28
Other Income9.550.230.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.26-9.40-9.86
Interest19.3322.4623.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-34.59-31.86-33.64
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-34.59-31.86-33.64
Tax0.49-8.02-6.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-35.09-23.84-27.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-35.09-23.84-27.17
Minority Interest0.010.01-0.45
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-35.08-23.83-27.62
Equity Share Capital49.2349.2349.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.13-4.84-5.52
Diluted EPS-7.13-4.84-5.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.13-4.84-5.52
Diluted EPS-7.13-4.84-5.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Ganesh Housing #Ganesh Housing Corporation #Results
first published: Feb 11, 2021 02:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's Biological E to produce 60 crore Johnson & Johnson vaccines this year; Delhi records zero deaths after nine months

Coronavirus Essential | India's Biological E to produce 60 crore Johnson & Johnson vaccines this year; Delhi records zero deaths after nine months

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.