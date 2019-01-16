GAIL Q3 PAT seen up 5.3% YoY to Rs. 1,329.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects GAIL to report net profit at Rs. 1,329.7 crore up 5.3% year-on-year (down 32.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 29.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 18,637.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 8.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 26.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,140.7 crore.

