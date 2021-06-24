Future Supply Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 150.21 crore, down 38.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.21 crore in March 2021 down 38.97% from Rs. 246.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.92 crore in March 2021 up 44.18% from Rs. 33.90 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.66 crore in March 2021 down 39.61% from Rs. 73.95 crore in March 2020.

Future Supply shares closed at 98.95 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.89% returns over the last 6 months and -35.75% over the last 12 months.