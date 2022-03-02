Future Ent Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 590.41 crore, up 28.57% Y-o-Y
March 02, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Future Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 590.41 crore in December 2021 up 28.57% from Rs. 459.23 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 270.90 crore in December 2021 up 8.15% from Rs. 294.95 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.89 crore in December 2021 up 22.14% from Rs. 62.95 crore in December 2020.
Future Ent shares closed at 9.60 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.36% returns over the last 6 months and -4.95% over the last 12 months.
|Future Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|590.41
|693.15
|459.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|590.41
|693.15
|459.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|120.05
|121.02
|85.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|294.91
|392.99
|133.95
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|34.06
|64.19
|128.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.57
|39.46
|39.78
|Depreciation
|169.88
|171.92
|174.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.55
|29.27
|30.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-108.61
|-125.70
|-133.56
|Other Income
|15.62
|12.02
|22.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-92.99
|-113.68
|-111.43
|Interest
|192.38
|174.62
|210.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-285.37
|-288.30
|-321.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-285.37
|-288.30
|-321.50
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-285.37
|-288.30
|-321.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-285.37
|-288.30
|-321.50
|Minority Interest
|2.33
|14.31
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|12.14
|2.56
|26.55
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-270.90
|-271.43
|-294.95
|Equity Share Capital
|98.86
|98.86
|98.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.48
|-5.49
|-5.52
|Diluted EPS
|-5.48
|-5.49
|-5.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.48
|-5.49
|-5.52
|Diluted EPS
|-5.48
|-5.49
|-5.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited