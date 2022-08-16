Future Consumer Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.35 crore, down 87.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.35 crore in June 2022 down 87.25% from Rs. 175.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 78.14 crore in June 2022 down 518.99% from Rs. 12.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.42 crore in June 2022 down 224.21% from Rs. 13.22 crore in June 2021.

Future Consumer shares closed at 1.65 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -76.09% returns over the last 6 months and -77.40% over the last 12 months.