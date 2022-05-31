Force Motors Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 881.47 crore, up 43.91% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Force Motors are:
Net Sales at Rs 881.47 crore in March 2022 up 43.91% from Rs. 612.53 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.79 crore in March 2022 up 20.27% from Rs. 53.67 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.59 crore in March 2022 up 125.92% from Rs. 29.28 crore in March 2021.
Force Motors shares closed at 1,031.15 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.93% returns over the last 6 months and -13.47% over the last 12 months.
|Force Motors
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|881.47
|777.88
|612.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|881.47
|777.88
|612.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|677.80
|680.13
|466.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|52.42
|-36.27
|-5.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|105.99
|93.02
|120.20
|Depreciation
|54.67
|50.42
|43.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|-25.02
|-18.82
|--
|Other Expenses
|70.87
|71.16
|68.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-55.26
|-61.76
|-79.47
|Other Income
|8.18
|12.63
|6.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-47.08
|-49.13
|-72.60
|Interest
|13.40
|12.05
|5.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-60.48
|-61.18
|-77.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-60.48
|-61.18
|-77.85
|Tax
|-20.57
|-21.35
|-27.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-39.91
|-39.83
|-49.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-39.91
|-39.83
|-49.91
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.86
|-2.99
|-3.74
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-42.79
|-42.84
|-53.67
|Equity Share Capital
|13.18
|13.18
|13.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-32.48
|-32.52
|-40.73
|Diluted EPS
|-32.48
|-32.52
|-40.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-32.48
|-32.52
|-40.73
|Diluted EPS
|-32.48
|-32.52
|-40.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited