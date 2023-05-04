Focus Lighting Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.89 crore, up 16.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.89 crore in March 2023 up 16.64% from Rs. 35.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2023 up 53.25% from Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.08 crore in March 2023 up 56.59% from Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2022.

Focus Lighting EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.82 in March 2022.

Focus Lighting shares closed at 696.20 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 222.46% returns over the last 6 months and 692.94% over the last 12 months.