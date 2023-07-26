English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Focus Lighting Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.37 crore, up 93.56% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 11:04 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Focus Lighting & Fixtures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.37 crore in June 2023 up 93.56% from Rs. 26.54 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.11 crore in June 2023 up 241.84% from Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.76 crore in June 2023 up 289.02% from Rs. 3.28 crore in June 2022.

    Focus Lighting EPS has increased to Rs. 7.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.21 in June 2022.

    Focus Lighting shares closed at 765.70 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 124.78% returns over the last 6 months and 578.81% over the last 12 months.

    Focus Lighting & Fixtures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.3740.8926.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.3740.8926.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.0019.3512.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.646.295.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.44-4.76-2.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.455.624.89
    Depreciation1.171.400.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.686.533.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.986.461.93
    Other Income1.610.220.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.596.682.32
    Interest0.300.220.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.296.462.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.296.462.09
    Tax2.271.30-0.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.035.162.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.035.162.65
    Minority Interest0.080.220.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.115.382.66
    Equity Share Capital13.0513.0510.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.020.152.21
    Diluted EPS7.020.152.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.020.152.21
    Diluted EPS7.020.152.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Focus Lighting #Focus Lighting & Fixtures #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 10:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!