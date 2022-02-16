Flexituff Ventu Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 273.13 crore, up 22.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.13 crore in December 2021 up 22.41% from Rs. 223.14 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.67 crore in December 2021 down 168.66% from Rs. 22.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2021 down 85.48% from Rs. 73.81 crore in December 2020.

Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 29.55 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.82% returns over the last 6 months and 41.39% over the last 12 months.