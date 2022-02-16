Flexituff Ventu Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 273.13 crore, up 22.41% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Flexituff Ventures International are:
Net Sales at Rs 273.13 crore in December 2021 up 22.41% from Rs. 223.14 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.67 crore in December 2021 down 168.66% from Rs. 22.82 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.72 crore in December 2021 down 85.48% from Rs. 73.81 crore in December 2020.
Flexituff Ventu shares closed at 29.55 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 73.82% returns over the last 6 months and 41.39% over the last 12 months.
|Flexituff Ventures International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|273.13
|260.37
|223.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|273.13
|260.37
|223.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|152.63
|158.37
|128.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.29
|4.42
|8.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|16.60
|-1.48
|-8.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|47.51
|47.80
|45.57
|Depreciation
|17.54
|17.56
|18.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46.78
|43.64
|39.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.21
|-9.93
|-8.78
|Other Income
|2.39
|5.41
|64.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.82
|-4.52
|55.45
|Interest
|14.69
|16.94
|19.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.51
|-21.46
|35.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.51
|-21.46
|35.52
|Tax
|-5.84
|-1.54
|12.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.67
|-19.93
|22.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.67
|-19.93
|22.82
|Equity Share Capital
|24.88
|24.88
|24.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.30
|-8.01
|9.17
|Diluted EPS
|-6.30
|-8.01
|9.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.30
|-8.01
|9.17
|Diluted EPS
|-6.30
|-8.01
|9.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited