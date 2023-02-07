Finolex Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,124.76 crore, up 11.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,124.76 crore in December 2022 up 11.89% from Rs. 1,005.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.07 crore in December 2022 down 59.46% from Rs. 177.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.69 crore in December 2022 down 54.19% from Rs. 261.26 crore in December 2021.

Finolex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.86 in December 2021.

