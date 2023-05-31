ETT Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 91.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 91.27% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 up 402.36% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2023 up 408.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

ETT EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2022.

ETT shares closed at 37.45 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.44% returns over the last 6 months and 18.89% over the last 12 months.