Escorts Q4 PAT may dip 36.7% YoY to Rs. 168 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Escorts to report net profit at Rs. 168 crore down 36.7% year-on-year (down 13.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 20.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,766 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 38.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 19.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 212 crore.

