Eros Intl Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore, down 82.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore in June 2023 down 82.16% from Rs. 36.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 110.74 crore in June 2023 down 325.11% from Rs. 26.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 99.72 crore in June 2023 down 950.79% from Rs. 9.49 crore in June 2022.

Eros Intl shares closed at 20.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.08% returns over the last 6 months and -15.79% over the last 12 months.