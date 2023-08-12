English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Eros Intl Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore, down 82.16% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore in June 2023 down 82.16% from Rs. 36.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 110.74 crore in June 2023 down 325.11% from Rs. 26.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 99.72 crore in June 2023 down 950.79% from Rs. 9.49 crore in June 2022.

    Eros Intl shares closed at 20.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.08% returns over the last 6 months and -15.79% over the last 12 months.

    Eros International Media
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.52407.0536.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.52407.0536.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials25.52292.66--
    Purchase of Traded Goods----39.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.75-0.09-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.764.439.96
    Depreciation1.471.861.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.3192.7326.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-119.2915.46-40.91
    Other Income18.10-2.5829.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-101.1912.88-11.17
    Interest10.6319.2315.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-111.82-6.35-26.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-111.82-6.35-26.40
    Tax-0.070.09-0.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-111.75-6.44-26.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-111.75-6.44-26.22
    Minority Interest1.011.320.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-110.74-5.12-26.05
    Equity Share Capital95.9195.9195.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.65-9.72-2.74
    Diluted EPS-11.65-9.72-2.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.65-9.72-2.74
    Diluted EPS-11.65-9.72-2.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Eros International Media #Eros Intl #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!