Equitas Holding Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore, up 33.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.13 crore in September 2021 up 33.14% from Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in September 2021 up 51.77% from Rs. 1.81 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.02 crore in September 2021 up 42.05% from Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2020.

Equitas Holding EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2020.

Equitas Holding shares closed at 128.05 on November 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.92% returns over the last 6 months and 172.74% over the last 12 months.