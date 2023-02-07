English
    EPL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 309.20 crore, up 16.94% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EPL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 309.20 crore in December 2022 up 16.94% from Rs. 264.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.50 crore in December 2022 up 136.84% from Rs. 20.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.60 crore in December 2022 up 44.94% from Rs. 49.40 crore in December 2021.

    EPL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations309.20318.60264.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations309.20318.60264.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials156.60159.30127.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.806.90-1.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.4035.3032.40
    Depreciation26.2025.1019.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.3069.4061.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.5022.6024.80
    Other Income17.9055.105.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.4077.7029.90
    Interest6.505.403.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.9072.3026.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.9072.3026.00
    Tax-10.609.305.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.5063.0020.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.5063.0020.90
    Equity Share Capital63.6063.2063.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.551.980.66
    Diluted EPS1.551.980.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.551.980.66
    Diluted EPS1.551.980.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited