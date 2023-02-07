EPL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 309.20 crore, up 16.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 309.20 crore in December 2022 up 16.94% from Rs. 264.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.50 crore in December 2022 up 136.84% from Rs. 20.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.60 crore in December 2022 up 44.94% from Rs. 49.40 crore in December 2021.

EPL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.66 in December 2021.

EPL shares closed at 153.35 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.04% returns over the last 6 months and -17.93% over the last 12 months.