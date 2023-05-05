English
    Ent Network Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 108.75 crore, up 4.58% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 108.75 crore in March 2023 up 4.58% from Rs. 103.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2023 up 52.21% from Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.40 crore in March 2023 up 20.89% from Rs. 21.01 crore in March 2022.

    Ent Network Ind shares closed at 127.35 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.40% returns over the last 6 months and -38.43% over the last 12 months.

    Entertainment Network India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations107.93123.35103.24
    Other Operating Income0.830.170.75
    Total Income From Operations108.75123.52103.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.0337.8328.87
    Depreciation23.1321.5522.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.1658.3157.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.575.84-4.75
    Other Income5.847.642.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.2713.47-1.86
    Interest3.854.264.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.589.21-6.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.589.21-6.26
    Tax0.301.88-0.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.877.33-5.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.87-1.01--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.746.32-5.71
    Minority Interest-0.01-0.05-0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.756.27-5.76
    Equity Share Capital47.6747.6747.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.571.33-1.20
    Diluted EPS-0.571.33-1.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.571.33-1.20
    Diluted EPS-0.571.33-1.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 5, 2023 09:44 am