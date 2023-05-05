Ent Network Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 108.75 crore, up 4.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.75 crore in March 2023 up 4.58% from Rs. 103.99 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2023 up 52.21% from Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.40 crore in March 2023 up 20.89% from Rs. 21.01 crore in March 2022.

Ent Network Ind shares closed at 127.35 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.40% returns over the last 6 months and -38.43% over the last 12 months.