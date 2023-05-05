Ent Network Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 108.75 crore, up 4.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:
Net Sales at Rs 108.75 crore in March 2023 up 4.58% from Rs. 103.99 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2023 up 52.21% from Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.40 crore in March 2023 up 20.89% from Rs. 21.01 crore in March 2022.
Ent Network Ind shares closed at 127.35 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.40% returns over the last 6 months and -38.43% over the last 12 months.
|Entertainment Network India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|107.93
|123.35
|103.24
|Other Operating Income
|0.83
|0.17
|0.75
|Total Income From Operations
|108.75
|123.52
|103.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.03
|37.83
|28.87
|Depreciation
|23.13
|21.55
|22.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|51.16
|58.31
|57.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.57
|5.84
|-4.75
|Other Income
|5.84
|7.64
|2.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.27
|13.47
|-1.86
|Interest
|3.85
|4.26
|4.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.58
|9.21
|-6.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.58
|9.21
|-6.26
|Tax
|0.30
|1.88
|-0.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.87
|7.33
|-5.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.87
|-1.01
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.74
|6.32
|-5.71
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|-0.05
|-0.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.75
|6.27
|-5.76
|Equity Share Capital
|47.67
|47.67
|47.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|1.33
|-1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|1.33
|-1.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|1.33
|-1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|1.33
|-1.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited