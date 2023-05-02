Enkei Wheels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.43 crore, down 22.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.43 crore in March 2023 down 22.41% from Rs. 170.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2023 down 149.43% from Rs. 8.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2023 down 74.75% from Rs. 18.77 crore in March 2022.

Enkei Wheels shares closed at 461.00 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.26% returns over the last 6 months and 30.52% over the last 12 months.