English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Enkei Wheels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 132.43 crore, down 22.41% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Enkei Wheels (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 132.43 crore in March 2023 down 22.41% from Rs. 170.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.40 crore in March 2023 down 149.43% from Rs. 8.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2023 down 74.75% from Rs. 18.77 crore in March 2022.

    Enkei Wheels shares closed at 461.00 on April 28, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.26% returns over the last 6 months and 30.52% over the last 12 months.

    Enkei Wheels (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations132.43148.72170.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations132.43148.72170.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.7191.02112.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.00--0.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.43-6.97-3.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.3112.079.11
    Depreciation9.308.215.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.3948.5937.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.85-4.199.76
    Other Income1.290.093.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.56-4.1013.24
    Interest1.9910.520.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.55-14.6112.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.55-14.6112.51
    Tax-2.15-0.493.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.40-14.128.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.40-14.128.90
    Equity Share Capital8.998.998.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.45-7.864.95
    Diluted EPS-2.45-7.864.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.45-7.864.95
    Diluted EPS-2.45-7.864.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Enkei Wheels #Enkei Wheels (India) #Results
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:33 am