    Emkay Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.33 crore, down 42.81% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Emkay Global Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.33 crore in December 2022 down 42.81% from Rs. 95.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2022 down 54.74% from Rs. 19.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.36 crore in December 2022 down 72.68% from Rs. 30.60 crore in December 2021.

    Emkay Global Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations53.7756.0494.34
    Other Operating Income0.550.580.66
    Total Income From Operations54.3356.6295.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.9028.5928.57
    Depreciation2.442.281.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.150.110.13
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.8718.2836.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.967.3628.22
    Other Income1.961.370.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.928.7328.75
    Interest1.250.913.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.677.8225.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.677.8225.61
    Tax-3.951.536.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.626.2919.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.02-0.030.10
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.606.2619.36
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.14-0.14-0.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.746.1219.32
    Equity Share Capital24.6424.6424.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.552.487.86
    Diluted EPS3.522.437.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.552.487.86
    Diluted EPS3.522.437.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
