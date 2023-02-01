Emkay Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.33 crore, down 42.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.33 crore in December 2022 down 42.81% from Rs. 95.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2022 down 54.74% from Rs. 19.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.36 crore in December 2022 down 72.68% from Rs. 30.60 crore in December 2021.

Emkay Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.86 in December 2021.

