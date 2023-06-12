Emerald Leasing Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore, up 66.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore in March 2023 up 66.74% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2023 up 132.37% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2023 up 108.08% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.

Emerald Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2022.

Emerald Leasing shares closed at 23.56 on June 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.40% returns over the last 6 months and 53.99% over the last 12 months.