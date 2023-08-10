Emami: Margins to improve, growth likely to come back

Emami remains positive on OTC healthcare and male grooming, with double- digit sales growth expectation

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Summer portfolio impacted by unseasonal rains Commodity inflation easing Investment behind brands to continue Investors with a long-term view can add and accumulate stock The Q1FY24 results for Emami (CMP: Rs 515; Market capitalisation: Rs 22,721 crore) were in line with expectations. The management has guided that the promoters’ pledge is likely to come down from the current level of 33 percent to 18-20 percent, once the divestment of the hospital is completed. With the proceeds from this divestment, loan would be repaid and...