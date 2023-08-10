English
    Emami: Margins to improve, growth likely to come back

    Company focusing on rural markets as recovery in this segment is critical. Seasonality in portfolio likely to remain.

    Nandish Shah
    August 10, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
    Emami remains positive on OTC healthcare and male grooming, with double- digit sales growth expectation

    Highlights Summer portfolio impacted by unseasonal rains Commodity inflation easing Investment behind brands to continue Investors with a long-term view can add and accumulate stock The Q1FY24 results for Emami (CMP: Rs 515; Market capitalisation: Rs 22,721 crore) were in line with expectations. The management has guided that the promoters' pledge is likely to come down from the current level of 33 percent to 18-20 percent, once the divestment of the hospital is completed. With the proceeds from this divestment, loan would be repaid and...

