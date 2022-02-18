Electrosteel Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,389.22 crore, up 99.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,389.22 crore in December 2021 up 99.26% from Rs. 697.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.17 crore in December 2021 up 163.92% from Rs. 36.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.91 crore in December 2021 up 84.31% from Rs. 105.75 crore in December 2020.

Electrosteel EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.83 in December 2020.

Electrosteel shares closed at 42.70 on February 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.99% returns over the last 6 months and 94.98% over the last 12 months.