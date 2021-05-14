Eimco Elecon Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.06 crore, up 20.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.06 crore in March 2021 up 20.08% from Rs. 31.70 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021 down 80.13% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2021 up 41.46% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2020.

Eimco Elecon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.98 in March 2020.

Eimco Elecon shares closed at 377.45 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.17% returns over the last 6 months and 65.22% over the last 12 months.