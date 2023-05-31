English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    EID Parry Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 807.18 crore, down 12.48% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EID Parry (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 807.18 crore in March 2023 down 12.48% from Rs. 922.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.77 crore in March 2023 down 63.23% from Rs. 225.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 327.34 crore in March 2023 up 5.97% from Rs. 308.91 crore in March 2022.

    EID Parry EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 12.71 in March 2022.

    EID Parry shares closed at 485.85 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.47% returns over the last 6 months and -12.94% over the last 12 months.

    EID Parry (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations807.18727.42922.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations807.18727.42922.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials801.59644.52876.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods19.3933.6826.81
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-415.49-178.92-328.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.5641.7533.17
    Depreciation33.7733.1831.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses148.53138.30132.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax183.8314.91150.40
    Other Income109.7414.67126.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax293.5729.58277.20
    Interest10.378.4910.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax283.2021.09267.05
    Exceptional Items-155.11----
    P/L Before Tax128.0921.09267.05
    Tax45.325.3141.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.7715.78225.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period82.7715.78225.12
    Equity Share Capital17.7517.7517.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.660.8912.71
    Diluted EPS4.670.8812.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.660.8912.71
    Diluted EPS4.670.8812.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #EID Parry #EID Parry (India) #Results #sugar
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:22 am