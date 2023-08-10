English
    EID Parry Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7,026.45 crore, down 1.68% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for EID Parry (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7,026.45 crore in June 2023 down 1.68% from Rs. 7,146.47 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.86 crore in June 2023 down 60.59% from Rs. 276.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 656.54 crore in June 2023 down 12.82% from Rs. 753.10 crore in June 2022.

    EID Parry EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.57 in June 2022.

    EID Parry shares closed at 470.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.90% returns over the last 6 months and -15.32% over the last 12 months.

    EID Parry (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7,026.456,860.317,146.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7,026.456,860.317,146.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4,822.355,305.115,480.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,308.40422.511,077.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-766.48-543.28-1,083.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost226.99213.04211.73
    Depreciation93.88105.0788.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses767.47819.42766.45
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax573.84538.44605.32
    Other Income-11.184.9759.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax562.66543.41664.99
    Interest81.9987.1444.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax480.67456.27620.25
    Exceptional Items----44.20
    P/L Before Tax480.67456.27664.45
    Tax151.68141.26170.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities328.99315.01493.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period328.99315.01493.54
    Minority Interest-216.04-107.95-217.95
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-4.09-28.110.65
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates108.86178.95276.24
    Equity Share Capital17.7517.7517.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.1310.0815.57
    Diluted EPS6.1110.0815.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.1310.0815.57
    Diluted EPS6.1110.0815.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 10, 2023

