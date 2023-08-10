EID Parry Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7,026.45 crore, down 1.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7,026.45 crore in June 2023 down 1.68% from Rs. 7,146.47 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.86 crore in June 2023 down 60.59% from Rs. 276.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 656.54 crore in June 2023 down 12.82% from Rs. 753.10 crore in June 2022.

EID Parry EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 15.57 in June 2022.

EID Parry shares closed at 470.70 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.90% returns over the last 6 months and -15.32% over the last 12 months.