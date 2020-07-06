Edelweiss Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,935.40 crore, down 34.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Edelweiss Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,935.40 crore in March 2020 down 34.09% from Rs. 2,936.48 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,245.14 crore in March 2020 down 1066.11% from Rs. 232.39 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,578.12 crore in March 2020 down 194.65% from Rs. 1,667.27 crore in March 2019.
Edelweiss shares closed at 60.60 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -49.18% returns over the last 6 months and -64.15% over the last 12 months.
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,913.39
|2,625.39
|2,914.61
|Other Operating Income
|22.01
|14.26
|21.87
|Total Income From Operations
|1,935.40
|2,639.65
|2,936.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|366.90
|332.16
|435.94
|Depreciation
|85.71
|49.48
|40.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2,039.05
|220.48
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,138.04
|749.71
|838.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,694.30
|1,287.82
|1,621.09
|Other Income
|30.47
|9.91
|5.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,663.83
|1,297.73
|1,626.67
|Interest
|1,155.12
|1,246.23
|1,221.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2,818.95
|51.50
|405.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,818.95
|51.50
|405.63
|Tax
|-537.40
|16.18
|159.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,281.55
|35.32
|246.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,281.55
|35.32
|246.32
|Minority Interest
|36.41
|-18.61
|-13.93
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2,245.14
|16.71
|232.39
|Equity Share Capital
|88.95
|93.42
|93.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-25.24
|0.19
|2.62
|Diluted EPS
|-25.24
|0.18
|2.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-25.24
|0.19
|2.62
|Diluted EPS
|-25.24
|0.18
|2.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 01:35 pm