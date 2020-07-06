Edelweiss Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,935.40 crore, down 34.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,935.40 crore in March 2020 down 34.09% from Rs. 2,936.48 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,245.14 crore in March 2020 down 1066.11% from Rs. 232.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,578.12 crore in March 2020 down 194.65% from Rs. 1,667.27 crore in March 2019.

Edelweiss shares closed at 60.60 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -49.18% returns over the last 6 months and -64.15% over the last 12 months.