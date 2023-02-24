Econo Trade Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore, up 88.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.29 crore in December 2022 up 88.04% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 95.82% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2022 up 117.31% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

Econo Trade EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2021.

Econo Trade shares closed at 8.86 on February 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.98% returns over the last 6 months and -8.66% over the last 12 months.