Easy Trip Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.47 crore, up 88.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.47 crore in March 2023 up 88.42% from Rs. 59.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.81 crore in March 2023 up 58.06% from Rs. 23.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.72 crore in March 2023 up 51.1% from Rs. 34.23 crore in March 2022.

Easy Trip EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2022.

Easy Trip shares closed at 41.95 on June 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -23.80% returns over the last 6 months and -15.76% over the last 12 months.