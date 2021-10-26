Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 505.53 crore, up 21.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 505.53 crore in September 2021 up 21.12% from Rs. 417.39 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.63 crore in September 2021 up 123.42% from Rs. 17.74 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.38 crore in September 2021 up 61.17% from Rs. 46.77 crore in September 2020.

Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2020.

Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 75.40 on October 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 109.15% returns over the last 6 months and 170.25% over the last 12 months.