    Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 532.55 crore, up 12.12% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dwarikesh Sugar Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 532.55 crore in March 2023 up 12.12% from Rs. 474.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.75 crore in March 2023 down 21.57% from Rs. 59.61 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.32 crore in March 2023 down 14.23% from Rs. 102.97 crore in March 2022.

    Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.17 in March 2022.

    Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 92.65 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.78% returns over the last 6 months and -27.95% over the last 12 months.

    Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations532.55383.84474.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations532.55383.84474.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials659.27463.51649.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.32----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-274.54-177.52-321.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.3631.0224.57
    Depreciation12.8113.3711.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.7040.3419.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.6313.1390.68
    Other Income1.897.890.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.5121.0291.20
    Interest5.926.005.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax69.5915.0285.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax69.5915.0285.74
    Tax22.844.5026.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.7510.5259.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.7510.5259.61
    Equity Share Capital18.8318.8318.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.480.563.17
    Diluted EPS2.480.563.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.480.563.17
    Diluted EPS2.480.563.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Apr 28, 2023 09:33 am