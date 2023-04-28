Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 532.55 crore, up 12.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 532.55 crore in March 2023 up 12.12% from Rs. 474.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.75 crore in March 2023 down 21.57% from Rs. 59.61 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.32 crore in March 2023 down 14.23% from Rs. 102.97 crore in March 2022.

Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.17 in March 2022.

Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 92.65 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.78% returns over the last 6 months and -27.95% over the last 12 months.