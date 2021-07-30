MARKET NEWS

Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 392.22 crore, down 10.93% Y-o-Y

July 30, 2021 / 01:15 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dwarikesh Sugar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 392.22 crore in June 2021 down 10.93% from Rs. 440.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.10 crore in June 2021 up 49.74% from Rs. 18.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.58 crore in June 2021 up 17.68% from Rs. 50.63 crore in June 2020.

Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.96 in June 2020.

Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 78.40 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 170.34% returns over the last 6 months and 219.35% over the last 12 months.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations392.22599.96440.35
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations392.22599.96440.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials261.36631.03322.68
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.37-179.5722.98
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.7129.8120.10
Depreciation10.2410.3610.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.2336.2824.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.3172.0540.10
Other Income1.041.350.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.3473.4040.57
Interest13.7110.1215.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.6363.2825.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax35.6363.2825.52
Tax8.5315.057.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.1048.2318.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.1048.2318.10
Equity Share Capital18.8318.8318.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.442.560.96
Diluted EPS1.442.560.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.442.560.96
Diluted EPS1.442.560.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Dwarikesh Sugar #Dwarikesh Sugar Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
first published: Jul 30, 2021 01:11 pm

