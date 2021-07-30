Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 392.22 crore, down 10.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 392.22 crore in June 2021 down 10.93% from Rs. 440.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.10 crore in June 2021 up 49.74% from Rs. 18.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.58 crore in June 2021 up 17.68% from Rs. 50.63 crore in June 2020.

Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.96 in June 2020.

Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 78.40 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 170.34% returns over the last 6 months and 219.35% over the last 12 months.