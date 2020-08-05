172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|dwarikesh-sugar-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-440-35-crore-up-16-2-y-o-y-5651081.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 07:20 PM IST

Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 440.35 crore, up 16.2% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dwarikesh Sugar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 440.35 crore in June 2020 up 16.2% from Rs. 378.96 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.10 crore in June 2020 down 9.18% from Rs. 19.93 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.63 crore in June 2020 up 33.62% from Rs. 37.89 crore in June 2019.

Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.06 in June 2019.

Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 26.15 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.53% returns over the last 6 months and 26.94% over the last 12 months.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations440.35461.75378.96
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations440.35461.75378.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials322.68599.63158.72
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks22.98-251.20152.25
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.1023.3716.80
Depreciation10.0610.128.35
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses24.4334.0514.85
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.1045.7928.00
Other Income0.471.461.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.5747.2529.54
Interest15.0510.1810.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.5237.0619.28
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax25.5237.0619.28
Tax7.42-7.20-0.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.1044.2719.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.1044.2719.93
Equity Share Capital18.8318.8318.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.962.351.06
Diluted EPS0.962.351.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.962.351.06
Diluted EPS0.962.351.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 5, 2020 07:11 pm

tags #Dwarikesh Sugar #Dwarikesh Sugar Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar

