Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 440.35 crore, up 16.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 440.35 crore in June 2020 up 16.2% from Rs. 378.96 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.10 crore in June 2020 down 9.18% from Rs. 19.93 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.63 crore in June 2020 up 33.62% from Rs. 37.89 crore in June 2019.

Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.06 in June 2019.

Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 26.15 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.53% returns over the last 6 months and 26.94% over the last 12 months.