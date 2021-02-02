Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 381.14 crore, up 19.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 381.14 crore in December 2020 up 19.29% from Rs. 319.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.47 crore in December 2020 up 65.05% from Rs. 4.53 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.19 crore in December 2020 up 1.91% from Rs. 26.68 crore in December 2019.

Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2019.

Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 28.20 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.24% returns over the last 6 months and -18.97% over the last 12 months.