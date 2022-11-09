English
    Duroply Industr Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.16 crore, up 63.06% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Duroply Industries Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.16 crore in September 2022 up 63.06% from Rs. 46.09 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in September 2022 up 197.96% from Rs. 1.21 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.49 crore in September 2022 up 132.64% from Rs. 1.93 crore in September 2021.

    Duroply Industr EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.88 in September 2021.

    Duroply Industr shares closed at 155.55 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 30.44% returns over the last 6 months and 25.60% over the last 12 months.

    Duroply Industries Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.1671.2246.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.1671.2246.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.8028.5818.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.0722.856.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.28-4.891.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.217.086.50
    Depreciation0.840.840.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.8213.6811.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.153.080.94
    Other Income0.490.180.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.653.261.25
    Interest1.771.712.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.881.56-1.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.881.56-1.46
    Tax0.690.49-0.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.191.06-1.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.191.06-1.21
    Equity Share Capital7.506.466.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.761.64-1.88
    Diluted EPS1.731.64-1.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.761.64-1.88
    Diluted EPS1.731.64-1.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
