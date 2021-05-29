MARKET NEWS

Divis Labs Q4 profit jumps 29% to Rs 502 crore on strong operating income, margin

In the year FY21, the COVID period, consolidated profit surged 44.2 percent to Rs 1,984.29 crore and revenue grew by 29.2 percent to Rs 6,969.4 crore compared to the previous year.

Moneycontrol News
May 29, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST
 
 
Divi's Laboratories on May 29 reported a healthy double-digit growth in earnings for the March 2021 quarter driven by topline and operating performance.

Consolidated profit increased to Rs 502.02 crore in Q4FY21, from Rs 388.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew by 28.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,788.19 crore, said the company in its BSE filing.

At the operating level, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 61.2 percent to Rs 716.26 crore and margin improved 807 bps to 40.05 percent compared to the year-ago period.

"During the financial year 2020-21, the company has capitalised assets of Rs 1,183.51 crore, and an amount of around Rs 710.62 crore is carried forward as capital work-in-progress at the end of the year," the company said.

It further stated: "The new brownfield DC and DCV SEZ Units and the debottlenecking / backward integration programme taken up by the company during the last year, have become fully operational during the year."

During the year, "we have also taken up another capex programme with an estimated investment of around Rs 400 crore for fast-tracking a customs synthesis project. A part of the project has been completed and became operational and the rest of the capex will be completed during the early part of the next financial year," Divis added.

Divis Labs recommended a dividend of Rs 20 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Divis Laboratories #Results
first published: May 29, 2021 03:00 pm

