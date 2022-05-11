Dishman Carboge Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 83.34 crore, down 4.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.34 crore in March 2022 down 4.18% from Rs. 86.98 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2022 up 103.4% from Rs. 142.07 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.52 crore in March 2022 down 8.56% from Rs. 15.88 crore in March 2021.

Dishman Carboge EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.08 in March 2021.

Dishman Carboge shares closed at 149.60 on May 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.19% returns over the last 6 months and -22.73% over the last 12 months.