    Dhanuka Agritec Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 542.90 crore, up 23.72% Y-o-Y

    November 02, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanuka Agritech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 542.90 crore in September 2022 up 23.72% from Rs. 438.83 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.02 crore in September 2022 up 15.22% from Rs. 63.38 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.03 crore in September 2022 up 15.65% from Rs. 89.09 crore in September 2021.

    Dhanuka Agritec EPS has increased to Rs. 15.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.61 in September 2021.

    Dhanuka Agritec shares closed at 730.60 on November 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.19% returns over the last 6 months and -1.61% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations542.90392.73438.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations542.90392.73438.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials233.36307.91221.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods43.3960.1448.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks81.33-104.047.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.4932.2033.83
    Depreciation4.273.784.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.8245.0345.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.2547.6978.10
    Other Income5.5016.856.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.7664.5585.02
    Interest0.780.800.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax97.9763.7584.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax97.9763.7584.34
    Tax24.9514.6420.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities73.0249.1163.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period73.0249.1163.38
    Equity Share Capital9.329.329.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.6810.5413.61
    Diluted EPS15.6810.5413.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.6810.5413.61
    Diluted EPS15.6810.5413.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
