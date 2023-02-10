English
    Dhanuka Agritec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 393.37 crore, up 10.23% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhanuka Agritech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 393.37 crore in December 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 356.86 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.07 crore in December 2022 up 8.35% from Rs. 42.52 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.49 crore in December 2022 down 3.64% from Rs. 61.74 crore in December 2021.

    Dhanuka Agritech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations393.37542.90356.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations393.37542.90356.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials151.32233.36168.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods78.5243.3959.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks34.0481.334.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.0434.4929.79
    Depreciation4.464.273.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.6152.8240.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.3793.2551.07
    Other Income7.665.506.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax55.0398.7657.79
    Interest0.770.780.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax54.2697.9756.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax54.2697.9756.92
    Tax8.1924.9514.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.0773.0242.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.0773.0242.52
    Equity Share Capital9.329.329.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.8915.689.13
    Diluted EPS9.8915.689.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.8915.689.13
    Diluted EPS9.8915.689.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited