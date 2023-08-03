English
    Dhanuka Agritec Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 369.07 crore, down 6.02% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhanuka Agritech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 369.07 crore in June 2023 down 6.02% from Rs. 392.73 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.94 crore in June 2023 down 32.93% from Rs. 49.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.24 crore in June 2023 down 26.46% from Rs. 68.32 crore in June 2022.

    Dhanuka Agritec EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 10.54 in June 2022.

    Dhanuka Agritec shares closed at 745.25 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.78% returns over the last 6 months and 5.49% over the last 12 months.

    Dhanuka Agritech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations369.07371.23392.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations369.07371.23392.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials229.31232.86307.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods83.7813.8260.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-65.15-17.20-104.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.0928.5332.20
    Depreciation4.625.103.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.4335.3545.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.9872.7747.69
    Other Income6.6414.7416.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.6287.5164.54
    Interest0.890.770.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.7386.7463.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.7386.7463.75
    Tax11.7921.4414.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.9465.3049.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.9465.3049.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.9465.3049.11
    Equity Share Capital9.129.129.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.2314.2410.54
    Diluted EPS7.2314.2410.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.2314.2410.54
    Diluted EPS7.2314.2410.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

