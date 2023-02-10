Dhanuka Agritec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 393.37 crore, up 10.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 393.37 crore in December 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 356.86 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.07 crore in December 2022 up 8.35% from Rs. 42.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.49 crore in December 2022 down 3.64% from Rs. 61.74 crore in December 2021.

Dhanuka Agritec EPS has increased to Rs. 9.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.13 in December 2021.

Read More

Dhanuka Agritec shares closed at 691.15 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.31% returns over the last 6 months and -11.10% over the last 12 months.