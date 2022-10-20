Dhampur Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 505.91 crore, down 33.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 505.91 crore in September 2022 down 33.66% from Rs. 762.55 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.68 crore in September 2022 down 60.47% from Rs. 27.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.67 crore in September 2022 down 47.08% from Rs. 69.29 crore in September 2021.

Dhampur Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in September 2021.

Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 214.50 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -60.12% returns over the last 6 months and -30.32% over the last 12 months.