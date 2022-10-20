English
    Dhampur Sugar Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 505.91 crore, down 33.66% Y-o-Y

    October 20, 2022 / 11:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhampur Sugar Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 505.91 crore in September 2022 down 33.66% from Rs. 762.55 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.68 crore in September 2022 down 60.47% from Rs. 27.01 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.67 crore in September 2022 down 47.08% from Rs. 69.29 crore in September 2021.

    Dhampur Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in September 2021.

    Dhampur Sugar shares closed at 214.50 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -60.12% returns over the last 6 months and -30.32% over the last 12 months.

    Dhampur Sugar Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations505.91693.99762.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations505.91693.99762.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.13335.3861.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.876.256.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks373.86215.65539.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.1617.6530.32
    Depreciation10.2812.2515.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.8040.8458.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8065.9651.61
    Other Income6.595.082.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.3971.0453.64
    Interest10.5317.2217.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.8653.8235.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.8653.8235.85
    Tax5.1818.118.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.6835.7127.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.6835.7127.01
    Equity Share Capital66.3966.3966.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.615.384.07
    Diluted EPS1.615.384.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.615.384.07
    Diluted EPS1.615.384.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 20, 2022 11:33 pm
