Den Networks Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 340.09 crore, up 14.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 340.09 crore in December 2020 up 14.32% from Rs. 297.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.39 crore in December 2020 up 109.45% from Rs. 34.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.30 crore in December 2020 up 18.32% from Rs. 94.91 crore in December 2019.

Den Networks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.71 in December 2019.

Den Networks shares closed at 67.45 on January 14, 2021 (NSE) and has given -24.04% returns over the last 6 months and 26.55% over the last 12 months.